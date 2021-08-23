Familias plastificadas, fotos en punto de cruz y otros ganadores del concurso LensCulture Critics’ Choice 2021

Vitis labrusca L. × V.vinifera Bailey ‘Shine Muscat’. The grapes on these two branches were grown in my orchard. This grape is a new variety developed in Japan. It was developed to be a ‘Muscat of Alexandria’ that can be grown in the open air. It is currently the most popular grape variety in Japan, as it is easy to grow even in Japan where it rains a lot. It is so delicious that its seedlings are illegally leaked overseas for cultivation. The upper left bunch is a grape that has been groomed for shipping. The lower right bunch is in its natural state. © Masumi Shiohara