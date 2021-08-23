Familias plastificadas, fotos en punto de cruz y otros ganadores del concurso LensCulture Critics’ Choice 2021

El año pasado ya os mostramos las fotos ganadoras del que era un nuevo certamen fotográficos creado para dar visibilidad a más artistas, dentro de la filosofía de esta plataforma fotográfica de "descubrir lo mejor de la fotografía contemporánea y compartirlo con la mayor audiencia posible". Pues bien, ahora han desvelado los ganadores del LensCulture Critics’ Choice 2021.
Esta segunda edición presenta a 49 fotógrafos de 22 países que han sido seleccionados por un grupo de 21 críticos especializados, cada uno de los cuales eligió a tres favoritos. Entre todos ellos, diez se destacan como el Top ten de fotógrafos gracias a haber sido seleccionados por más de un crítico o haber logrado las puntuaciones más altas de entre todas las obras presentadas.
4:47pm. “Wet your your shirt and put it over your head,” mum says. And we both create little air pockets beneath our shirts and for a moment it doesn’t hurt to breathe. Now that I can breathe again I finally get to think “maybe we’ll be ok?” The panic is slowly subsiding with every gust of new air. © Louise Coghill
Entre todos los elegidos, según el jurado, hay "una amplia gama de fotografías impresionantes sobre una multitud de temas actuales y atemporales [...] Hay reflexiones conmovedoras sobre la pandemia, tanto íntimas como colectivas; proyectos de documentales sociales y diarios, desde habitantes del desierto que viven fuera de la Red hasta refugiados políticos gays en Berlín; objetos escultóricos y fotografías cosidas en punto de cruz; imágenes sinceras y recreadas; abstracción contemporánea y fotografía conceptual; reflexiones sobre el cambio climático, la identidad y las narrativas familiares".
Una amplia selección que representa "la amplitud y la vitalidad de la fotografía contemporánea de todo el mundo" y en la que, este año así, por fin hay un español. Se trata de Alex Llovet elegido por Robert Morat (de la galería berlinesa del mismo nombre) por su foto 'The Time Between' que, eso sí, no entró en el Top ten de elegidos.
The Time Between. On July 26, 2020 © Alex Llovet
Nosotros, como siempre, os dejamos con algunas de las imágenes ganadoras, en este caso precisamente con los trabajos seleccionados como Top Ten. Aunque, por supuesto, os recomendamos visitar su web para ver más interesantes fotos y también para conocer, de boca del jurado, porqué fueron elegidas.
Ganadores Top Ten LensCulture 2021 Critic's Choice:
Daniel Skwarna (Canadá) por la serie ‘Desert Dweller’:
DNA on Gaga © Daniel Skwarna
Tomeii and Raven Wolf © Daniel Skwarna
JT & Blue © Daniel Skwarna
Frank with his rice paper Bible © Daniel Skwarna
Diane Meyer (EE.UU) por la serie ‘Berlin’:
Brandenburg Gate. From a series of 43 hand sewn archival ink jet prints following the entire path of the Berlin Wall © Diane Meyer
House, Former Wall Area Near Lichterfelde Sud. From a series of 43 hand sewn archival ink jet prints following the entire path of the Berlin Wall © Diane Meyer
Reichstag. From a series of 43 hand sewn archival ink jet prints following the entire path of the Berlin Wall © Diane Meyer
Checkpoint Charlie. From a series of 43 hand sewn archival ink jet prints following the entire path of the Berlin Wall © Diane Meyer
Karen Navarro (EE.UU) por la serie ‘The Constructed Self’:
Fragment, 2019. Archival inkjet print, wood panel, acrylic paint, Epoxy 48 x 56 in © Karen Navarro
Twisted, 2020. Archival inkjet print, wood, acrylic paint, epoxy, metal rope 18 x 52.5 x 18 in © Karen Navarro
Untitled (rearranged), 2021. Archival inkjet print, wood, acrylic paint, Epoxy 31 1/2 × 25 1/4 in © Karen Navarro
Untitled (perspective), 2021. Archival inkjet print, wood, acrylic paint, Epoxy 35 × 28 in © Karen Navarro
Julie Hamel (EE.UU) con la foto ‘Altered Negatives’:
Altered Negative 1 & 2 (oak). Large format film with oak sapling, dirt, and tape. © Julie Hamel
Masumi Shiohara (Japón) con la serie ‘Identification of Fruits: As a Fruit Farmer and Breeder’:
Malus pumila Mill. ‘No name’ natural hybrid seedling of Cripps Pink. This is a new variety that I have selected and cultivated from the natural hybrid seedlings of the apple “Cripps Pink”. I put together a picture of each characteristic of the variety (three sides of the flower and fruit, cross section, decomposition, etc.) to be submitted in the plant patent application. This is similar to botanical art in the past. © Masumi Shiohara
Vitis labrusca L. × V.vinifera Bailey ‘Shine Muscat’. The grapes on these two branches were grown in my orchard.
This grape is a new variety developed in Japan. It was developed to be a ‘Muscat of Alexandria’ that can be grown in the open air. It is currently the most popular grape variety in Japan, as it is easy to grow even in Japan where it rains a lot. It is so delicious that its seedlings are illegally leaked overseas for cultivation. The upper left bunch is a grape that has been groomed for shipping. The lower right bunch is in its natural state. © Masumi Shiohara
Prunus domestica L. ‘Valor’. This is plum that I grew. I am trying to make the characteristics obvious at a glance. This variety is native to Canada and was discovered in 1968. I have been growing it as a mainstay variety in my orchard for over 20 years because of its good taste and longevity. © Masumi Shiohara
Pyrus communis L. ‘Grand Champion’. These pears are grown on my farm. I’m also a breeder. In order to compare with the new cultivars I bred, I put together a picture of each characteristic of the cultivar (three sides of flower and fruit, cross section, etc.) to be submitted in the plant patent application. This is similar to botanical art in the past. This is similar to the botanical art of the past. © Masumi Shiohara
Haruhiko Kawaguchi (Japón) por la serie ‘Flesh Love All’:
Flesh Love All — Yamada Family © Photographer Hal
Flesh Love All — Yakabe Family © Photographer Hal
Flesh Love All — Okamoto Family © Photographer Hal
Flesh Love All — Inafuku Family © Photographer Hal
Kai Yokoyama (Japón) con la serie ‘The Day You Were Born, I Wasn't Born Yet’:
Grandparents. My grandparents had an arranged marriage in 1935. © Kai Yokoyama
Hands. Little is known about where my grandfather was and what he did during the war in 1944-1945. He didn’t tell his family anything about it. © Kai Yokoyama
Family Photo. My mother’s family photo. She says, “This uncle did a lot of bad things in the Pacific War.” My grandfather is not in this picture. My mother sits on the knees of my grandmother, who wears glasses. © Kai Yokoyama
Flowers. Nov. 5, 1961. I got my period today. I’m worried because it’s a little brownish and different than usual. Maybe I’m not a virgin. I’ve been having a lot of downward spirals lately. I can’t wait to grow up, get married, and have a baby.
I’m beginning to understand what sex is all about. I hate being an adult. I don’t want to be an adult. © Kai Yokoyama
Naomieh Jovin (EE.UU) por la foto ‘Gathering’:
Sin título © Naomieh Jovin
Niki Genchi (Italia) por la foto ‘Daniel’:
Daniel. De la serie "Seeds of Love" © Niki Genchi
Hannah Altman (EE.UU) con la serie ‘A Permanent Home In the Mouth of the Sun’:
Shabbos Candles © Hannah Altman
Passover Births © Hannah Altman
Preserving © Hannah Altman
Honey Fists © Hannah Altman
